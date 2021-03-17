Global Laundry Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Laundry care experienced a significant slowdown in 2020 from the previous year. The onset of the global pandemic put the category under considerable pressure with a number of different factors acting on it. While the rise in working remotely and home schooling meant more time was spent at home which boosted requirements and time to do laundry, most people stopped commuting to work during lockdown and therefore required fewer changes of clothes. Few opportunities to socialise also negated the nee…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1009730-laundry-care-in-ukraine

Euromonitor International’s Laundry Care in Ukraine market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-next-generation-baby-monitor-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2029-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Laundry Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-heating-pad-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Laundry Care in Ukraine

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 and numerous lockdowns diminish demand for laundry care in 2020

Growing demand for concentrated detergents that offer multifunctionality, convenience and space saving

DM-Drogerie Markt performs well in compact powder detergents due to low competition as consumers shift to liquid tablet detergents

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive growth for laundry care though growth unlikely to reach pre-pandemic rates over the forecast period

Slowdown in powder detergents due to growing demand for liquid detergents

Recent necessity-driven demand of e-commerce set to boost the channel’s popularity as consumers adapt to the “new normal”

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Household Possession of Washing Machines 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 16 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 17 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 21 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 22 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 23 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105