Global Hosiery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

As seen in other EU countries, in 2020 Spanish authorities took the decision to impose a national lockdown in order to control the expansion of the COVID-19 pandemic. The quarantine period began on 15 March, with eases in restrictions being carried out from 4 May. However, the graduality of returning to “normal” took almost three months owing to the phased approach to the reopening of society including non-essential retailers. Moreover, further outbreaks in regions followed by the second wave of…
Euromonitor International’s Hosiery in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Non-Sheer Hosiery, Sheer Hosiery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Hosiery market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Hosiery in Spain
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown and further restrictions see stores shut and social events cancelled, dragging hosiery sales down
Socks aligning well with desire for casual look and self-expression
Sales summit still led by Franchising Calzedonia
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Volume sales recovery predicted by end of forecast period
Changes in Spanish climate to reduce demand for hosiery, but pro-health product designs could present opportunities
Men increasingly looking to make a statement with their socks
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Hosiery by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Hosiery by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Hosiery: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Hosiery: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Hosiery by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?
MARKET DATA
Table 11 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015
….….Continued
