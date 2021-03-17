Global Hosiery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

As seen in other EU countries, in 2020 Spanish authorities took the decision to impose a national lockdown in order to control the expansion of the COVID-19 pandemic. The quarantine period began on 15 March, with eases in restrictions being carried out from 4 May. However, the graduality of returning to “normal” took almost three months owing to the phased approach to the reopening of society including non-essential retailers. Moreover, further outbreaks in regions followed by the second wave of…

Euromonitor International’s Hosiery in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Non-Sheer Hosiery, Sheer Hosiery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Hosiery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Hosiery in Spain

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown and further restrictions see stores shut and social events cancelled, dragging hosiery sales down

Socks aligning well with desire for casual look and self-expression

Sales summit still led by Franchising Calzedonia

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Volume sales recovery predicted by end of forecast period

Changes in Spanish climate to reduce demand for hosiery, but pro-health product designs could present opportunities

Men increasingly looking to make a statement with their socks

CATEGORY DATA

