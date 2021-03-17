Global Home Insecticides Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The home insecticides category remained small in Ukraine as consumers were not extremely engaged with home insecticides, preferring to focus on preventing the presence of insects in their homes. This makes it more difficult for industry players to find the right positioning to make the category more relevant. Moreover, the spray/aerosol insecticides category is also highly concentrated, with little space for new entries and innovation. Therefore, manufacturers focus mainly on price promotion as…

Product coverage: Electric Insecticides, Insecticide Baits, Insecticide Coils, Other Home Insecticides, Spray/Aerosol Insecticides.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

