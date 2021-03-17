Global Home Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The home care market experienced a slowdown in current value sales in 2020 due to the onset of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. Strict measures imposed by the government to control the spread of the virus included a number of lockdowns, home seclusion, the closure of schools and non-essential shops and businesses. It also stimulated more people into working from home. The closure of foodservice outlets also boosted growth in home cooking, which benefited categories such a dishwashing,…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1009651-home-care-in-ukraine

Euromonitor International’s Home Care in Ukraine market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-home-hair-removal-device-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2029-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-stainless-steel-tableware-and-kitchenware-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Home Care in Ukraine

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 2 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 and numerous lockdowns diminish demand for laundry care in 2020

Growing demand for concentrated detergents that offer multifunctionality, convenience and space saving

DM-Drogerie Markt performs well in compact powder detergents due to low competition as consumers shift to liquid tablet detergents

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive growth for laundry care though growth unlikely to reach pre-pandemic rates over the forecast period

Slowdown in powder detergents due to growing demand for liquid detergents

Recent necessity-driven demand of e-commerce set to boost the channel’s popularity as consumers adapt to the “new normal”

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 11 Household Possession of Washing Machines 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 12 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 16 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 18 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 19 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 20 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 21 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 22 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2016-2020

Table 23 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2017-2020

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105