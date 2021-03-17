Global Stocks Drop as Hopes for a Trade Truce Fade

Global stocks mostly headed lower Monday as tensions over tariffs remained front and center for investors after China canceled trade talks with the U.S.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.1% in early trade. Futures markets pointed to a 0.2% opening loss for the S&P 500. Stock indexes across the Asia-Pacific declined, though markets in China and Japan were closed for public holidays.

Monday’s moves followed a solid week for U.S. stocks with the Dow Jones Industrial and S&P 500 both hitting new records.

That came despite an escalation in trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies after the Trump administration announced a further $200 billion of tariffs on Chinese imports, which are set to kick in today. Despite that escalation, most investors took an optimistic view that the conflict would ultimately be resolved, helping lift markets around the world last week.

But that positive sentiment showed signs of fading on Monday after China pulled out of trade talks with the U.S. slated for this week, suggesting a resolution to the conflict could still be some way off.

The announcement from China amplified “fears of a renewed acceleration of tensions,” analysts at RBC Capital Markets wrote in a note to clients.

Rising oil prices provided some support for European markets Monday. Brent crude oil prices gained 1.8% to $79.68 a barrel, helping send the Stoxx Europe 600 oil & gas subindex up 0.7%. Media shares also rose in Europe.

The biggest losers were car makers, with the Stoxx Europe 600 autos & parts subindex down 1%. Auto manufacturers are one of the industries that are most exposed to global trade tensions.

The dollar, which has tended to gain in line with trade tensions, rose Monday. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the buck against a basket of 16 other currencies, was up 0.1% recently.

Markets around the world rose last week despite the continuing trade conflict. China’s Shanghai Composite Index–which has slumped this year amid the trade tensions–notched its largest weekly percentage gain in over two years. Other markets across the Asia region and in Europe, which have struggled in recent months even as U.S. indexes have powered ahead, also climbed.

There were signs of that positive momentum reversing on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slumped 1.8% after rising 2.45% last week. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2%.

Investors’ attention will return to central banks this week, with the Federal Reserve due to release its policy statement on Wednesday. The Fed is on track to raise interest rates amid solid U.S. growth, while investors will also be looking for clues on the path of rate increases next year.

“We don’t think there’ll be a dovish surprise coming out of the meeting, ” said Ian Samson, markets research analyst at Fidelity International.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note held near a seven-year high at 3.073%, according to Tradeweb. Treasury yields rose last week as investors embraced risk and sold haven assets, settling at 3.068% on Friday.

