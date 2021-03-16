Global Asian Speciality Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

There were no visible sales of Asian speciality drinks in Romania over the review period, nor is there any data to suggest they will appear over the forecast period.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3106960-asian-speciality-drinks-in-romania

Euromonitor International’s Asian Speciality Drinks in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2013-2017), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-stretch-socks-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Asian Speciality Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-air-data-boom-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

ASIAN SPECIALITY DRINKS IN ROMANIA

Euromonitor International

March 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Prospects

Executive Summary

Economic Growth Leads To Considerable Expansion of Soft Drinks

Innovative Marketing Strategies From Top Soft Drinks Players

Coca-Cola Hbc Romania Continues To Lead Soft Drinks

Exotic Fruits Infuse Soft Drinks for the Summer

Expected Growth Will Lead To Better Informed Consumers

Market Data

Table 1 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: Volume 2012-2017

Table 2 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Channel: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: Volume 2017

Table 6 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (as sold) by Category: % Volume 2017

Table 7 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: Value 2017

Table 8 Off-trade vs On-trade Sales of Soft Drinks by Category: % Value 2017

Table 9 Off-trade Sales of Soft Drinks (RTD) by Category: Volume 2012-2017

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)