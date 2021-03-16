Global Consumer Lifestyles Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Although Denmark’s economy has been relatively sluggish, factors such as rising employment, wage growth, low inflation, a comprehensive social safety net, strong assets and solid pensions have led to continued growth in disposable incomes, thus boosting consumer confidence and spending levels. Danes have also been repaying their mortgages at the fastest pace in a decade, leaving them with larger amounts of discretionary income.

Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in Denmark report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

CONSUMER LIFESTYLES IN DENMARK

Euromonitor International

March 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Lifestyles in Denmark

Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2018

Top Five Consumer Trends

Disposable Income Growth Boosts Consumer Confidence

Have Danes Discovered the Key To Happiness?

Sustainability Remains High on the Agenda for Consumers

More Women Choose To Go It Alone

the Inexorable Rise of Online Shopping

Consumer Segmentation

Babies and Infants (0-2 Years)

Chart 2 Babies and Infants in Focus 2017-2030

Kids (3-7)

Chart 3 Kids in Focus 2017-2030

Tweens (8-12)

Chart 4 Tweens in Focus 2017-2030

Teens (13-17)

….continued

