Global Adult Incontinence Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Due to the avalanche of acciones de tutela demanding that the health system provide adult incontinence products as well as wipes and anti-rash creams (which are considered complimentary in adult incontinence treatment), the Constitutional Court – the ultimate entity in charge of guaranteeing the protection of civil and human rights – is considering whether to include adult incontinence in the government’s health benefits plan (formerly POS – Plan Obligatorio de Salud or Compulsory Health Plan).

Euromonitor International’s Adult Incontinence in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Light Adult Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Adult Incontinence.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

