Autonomous Aircraft Market 2021 Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Industry Analysis Reports

The Autonomous Aircraft Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 15.67% rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increased cost savings, reduction in human error due to increased autonomy, and advancements in artificial intelligence.The flight management computers segment is expected to lead the autonomous aircraft market during the forecast period. The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The flight management computer is the most important components that monitors and controls the autonomy of aircraft. As aircraft move towards full autonomy, software algorithms providing instructions to the aircraft are expected to have higher demand.

The fully autonomous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing autonomy in aircraft and the move towards aircraft being fully autonomous in future. Currently, military UAVs already operate with fully autonomous capabilities. Current commercial aircraft are becoming increasingly autonomous due to the installation of autonomous components which have eased the workload of pilots. The goal of the industry is to make these commercial aircraft fully autonomous as well as introduce new passenger and personal air vehicles along with commercial delivery drones that will be fully autonomous.

The commercial aircraft segment is expected to lead the autonomous aircraft during the forecast period. Current commercial aircraft are installed with autonomy components that make them increasingly autonomous. Increasing air passenger traffic in commercial aircraft has led to this segment leading the autonomous aircraft end use segment.

North America is estimated to account for the highest share of the global autonomous aircraft market. Thus, North America is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Major commercial aircraft manufacturers present in North America are Boeing (US) and Lockheed Martin (US), and therefore generate a high demand for autonomous aircraft products. North America is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period.

Major players in the autonomous aircraft market are Boeing (US), Airbus (France), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), and Elbit Systems (Israel), among others.

Key questions addressed by the report

What will be the impact of regulations on the autonomous aircraft market?

What are the emerging technologies and use cases disrupting the autonomous aircraft industry, such as air taxi?

How are the market players in industry addressing challenges, such as infrastructure and public acceptance?

How is the shift towards autonomy and investments in autonomy affecting the competitive landscape?

What will impact the leading market playersâ€™ wallet share in the next 5 years?

What start-ups are working in the autonomous aircraft market?

What is helping the top players in the market in sustaining and the growth of their market share?

