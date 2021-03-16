Global Home Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Overall, home care in Switzerland benefits from the event of COVID-19 in 2020. This is more notable in volume sales, as opposed to always reflecting strongly in value sales per se, and is driven by consumers’ enhanced health concerns and higher standards of home hygiene and sanitation, along with spending more time at home during lockdowns, home-working, furloughs, etc. The reason for the higher volume over value sales is the fact that, in an uncertain economic environment, consumers have been s…
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Volume sales see a boost from more frequent and thorough clothes washing, whilst value sales remain flat
Popularity of novelty products such as scent boosters and colour catchers continues, albeit with an uncertain future
Migros maintains its lead thanks to power of private labels in laundry care
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Green products with powerful cleaning products set to lead the way in innovations
More efficient products expected to phase out the need for larger quantities or additional laundry aids
Ongoing health and hygiene concerns set to stimulate sales in safe, effective and convenient products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 11 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2016-2020
….….Continued
