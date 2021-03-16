Global Home Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Overall, home care in Switzerland benefits from the event of COVID-19 in 2020. This is more notable in volume sales, as opposed to always reflecting strongly in value sales per se, and is driven by consumers’ enhanced health concerns and higher standards of home hygiene and sanitation, along with spending more time at home during lockdowns, home-working, furloughs, etc. The reason for the higher volume over value sales is the fact that, in an uncertain economic environment, consumers have been s…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947971-home-care-in-switzerland

Euromonitor International’s Home Care in Switzerland market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-valve-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-retail-core-banking-systems-industry-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Home Care in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 2 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Volume sales see a boost from more frequent and thorough clothes washing, whilst value sales remain flat

Popularity of novelty products such as scent boosters and colour catchers continues, albeit with an uncertain future

Migros maintains its lead thanks to power of private labels in laundry care

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Green products with powerful cleaning products set to lead the way in innovations

More efficient products expected to phase out the need for larger quantities or additional laundry aids

Ongoing health and hygiene concerns set to stimulate sales in safe, effective and convenient products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 11 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2016-2020

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105