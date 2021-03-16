Global Home Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Home care in South Korea experienced an upturn in demand across a number of categories in 2020, with the pandemic and a greater focus on the home supporting this performance. Despite a lack of an official lockdown in South Korea, social distancing measures and a general fear of spending too long outside due to concerns of exposure to the virus, meant that many consumers self-isolated or worked from home. This supported demand for a number of home care categories with consumers dedicating greater…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947970-home-care-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Home Care in South Korea market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-baby-stroller-and-pram-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2029-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mobile-coupon-product-industry-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Home Care in South Korea

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 2 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Further demand for convenient liquid tablet detergents and dryer sheets as consumers focus on greater hygiene and cleaning routines during pandemic

E-commerce and homeshopping gain further share from grocery retailers

Leading players strengthen positions in 2020 with new product launches

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Further demand for more convenient and effective laundry care solutions to drive stronger growth over the forecast period

Environmental concerns could offer further potential for green laundry care

E-commerce can offer insight into consumers’ purchasing patterns for laundry care players

CATEGORY DATA

Table 11 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2016-2020

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2017-2020

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Notable upturn in demand for dishwashing as consumers spend longer in the home due to pandemic

E-commerce continues to gain notable share in 2020 from modern grocery retailers

Fairly consolidated competitive landscape but leaders lose ground to smaller players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Greater return to normalisation in terms of consumer behaviour slows demand for dishwashing

Increasing popularity of domestic Sugar Bubble likely to encourage other local green brands to enter

E-commerce offers opportunity to smaller players to gain visibility

CATEGORY DATA

Table 25 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 26 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 27 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 28 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Emergence of pandemic heightens awareness amongst consumers to follow stricter cleaning routines, driving stronger demand for surface care

After undynamic growth, pandemic adds dynamism to e-commerce’s performance

LG Household & Health Care strengthens overall leadership with notable share gain in the dynamic multi-purpose cleaners

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing maintenance of hygienic living environments will support solid demand for surface care over forecast period

“Eco” brands could further develop category but consumers need to be convinced of efficacy

First-time customers of e-commerce likely to continue to use distribution channel if they have a positive experience

CATEGORY DATA

Table 31 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 32 Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 33 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 34 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 35 NBO Company Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 36 LBN Brand Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 37 NBO Company Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2016-2020

Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2017-2020

Table 39 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105