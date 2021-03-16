Global Home Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Home care in South Korea experienced an upturn in demand across a number of categories in 2020, with the pandemic and a greater focus on the home supporting this performance. Despite a lack of an official lockdown in South Korea, social distancing measures and a general fear of spending too long outside due to concerns of exposure to the virus, meant that many consumers self-isolated or worked from home. This supported demand for a number of home care categories with consumers dedicating greater…
Euromonitor International’s Home Care in South Korea market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Home Care in South Korea
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Further demand for convenient liquid tablet detergents and dryer sheets as consumers focus on greater hygiene and cleaning routines during pandemic
E-commerce and homeshopping gain further share from grocery retailers
Leading players strengthen positions in 2020 with new product launches
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Further demand for more convenient and effective laundry care solutions to drive stronger growth over the forecast period
Environmental concerns could offer further potential for green laundry care
E-commerce can offer insight into consumers’ purchasing patterns for laundry care players
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Notable upturn in demand for dishwashing as consumers spend longer in the home due to pandemic
E-commerce continues to gain notable share in 2020 from modern grocery retailers
Fairly consolidated competitive landscape but leaders lose ground to smaller players
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Greater return to normalisation in terms of consumer behaviour slows demand for dishwashing
Increasing popularity of domestic Sugar Bubble likely to encourage other local green brands to enter
E-commerce offers opportunity to smaller players to gain visibility
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Emergence of pandemic heightens awareness amongst consumers to follow stricter cleaning routines, driving stronger demand for surface care
After undynamic growth, pandemic adds dynamism to e-commerce’s performance
LG Household & Health Care strengthens overall leadership with notable share gain in the dynamic multi-purpose cleaners
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ongoing maintenance of hygienic living environments will support solid demand for surface care over forecast period
“Eco” brands could further develop category but consumers need to be convinced of efficacy
First-time customers of e-commerce likely to continue to use distribution channel if they have a positive experience
