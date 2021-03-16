Car Care Products Market Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Application And Consumption

The global car care products market is projected to grow at a CAGR 3.58% rate from 2021 to 2026. The reason behind growth are increased availability of water-based solvents, consumer awareness towards vehicle maintenance, increase in new car sales, increase in the disposable income of consumers, advancements in car wash technology etc.

Cleaning and Caring products are estimated to generate maximum sales revenue during the forecast period. Recent innovations such as bio-based car wash detergents and soaps have been creating an impactful trend shaping the product innovation strategies of the manufacturers. Ease of use and relatively affordable price point continue to influence sales potential for cleaning and car care products.

Interior application products segment is estimated to grow faster than the exterior products segment. Interior car detailing requires more effort and time than exterior detailing do. A dirty interior cabin not only has a bad odor but also adds to operational complications. Dirty air exhaust spreads allergies through the cabin, stain and grit causes the sensors and switches to fail, and hazy windows can obstruct the view of the driver. Hence cleaning car interiors is more than just washing with soap and water.

