UK GAS-Day-ahead price rises on lower temperatures, strong demand

The British wholesale day-ahead gas price rose on Wednesday morning on expectations of lower temperatures and strong power plant demand.

* The day-ahead contract was up 1.90 pence at 37.00 p/therm by 1024 GMT.

* Traders said revisions to forecasts showed temperatures were likely to drop by more than previously expected, boosting demand for gas for heating.

* Around 80% of Britain’s homes are heated by gas, meaning the temperature can have a big impact on demand.

* Average temperatures in Britain are expected at 11.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, falling to 6.8C on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* The temperatures were 1.3C and 4.6C respectively lower than previously forecast.

* Analysts at Refinitiv forecast demand from power stations at 54 million cubic metres (mcm) for Thursday, up 25 mcm from the previous forecast.

* “Noticeably colder and less windy weather is expected on the day-ahead,” analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily research note.

* Britain’s gas system was over-supplied on Wednesday, with demand forecast at 189.9 mcm and supply at 202.7 mcm/day, National Grid data showed.

* The December contract was little changed, down 0.05 p at 39.15 p/therm.

* The day-ahead gas price at the Dutch TTF hub was up 0.20 euros at 13.65 euros per megawatt hour.

* The benchmark Dec-20 EU carbon contract was up 0.96 euro at 27.60 euros per tonne.

* Carbon was lifted by news late on Tuesday that next year’s government auctions will start later than usual due to “technical reasons”.

