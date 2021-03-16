Global Home Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In 2020, home care volume growth increased to 1%, compared to a volume decline recorded in 2019. This increase in sales was the result of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, which heightened consumers focus on hygiene and sanitation while requiring citizens to spend more time within the household.

Euromonitor International’s Home Care in Latvia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The rise in home cooking and increased time at home boost sales for dishwashing

Price-sensitivity increases, boosting sales for mid-priced handwashing products

Automatic dishwashing tablets drive the highest growth, as consumers prioritise efficiency and convenience

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Continued working from home boosts growth for dishwashing

Automatic dishwashing drives growth, as consumers migrate to tablet format

Eco-friendly focus rises, offering opportunities for players to drive value sales

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Enhanced cleaning routines lead to positive volume growth for surface care

Retailers and brands respond to the heightened demand for effective surface cleaners

Price-sensitivity sees leading players lose share as private label gains ground

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

An increased focus on hygiene and more time at home drives sales in surface care

Multi-purpose cleaners drive growth as consumers appreciate the products during the economic recession

Eco-friendly packaging and ingredients increase across the forecast period

