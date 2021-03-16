Global Home Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In 2020, home care volume growth increased to 1%, compared to a volume decline recorded in 2019. This increase in sales was the result of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, which heightened consumers focus on hygiene and sanitation while requiring citizens to spend more time within the household.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947962-home-care-in-latvia
Euromonitor International’s Home Care in Latvia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-motorcycle-rental-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-09
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-grade-bentonite-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Home Care in Latvia
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 2 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The rise in home cooking and increased time at home boost sales for dishwashing
Price-sensitivity increases, boosting sales for mid-priced handwashing products
Automatic dishwashing tablets drive the highest growth, as consumers prioritise efficiency and convenience
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Continued working from home boosts growth for dishwashing
Automatic dishwashing drives growth, as consumers migrate to tablet format
Eco-friendly focus rises, offering opportunities for players to drive value sales
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 11 Household Possession of Dishwashers 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 12 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Enhanced cleaning routines lead to positive volume growth for surface care
Retailers and brands respond to the heightened demand for effective surface cleaners
Price-sensitivity sees leading players lose share as private label gains ground
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
An increased focus on hygiene and more time at home drives sales in surface care
Multi-purpose cleaners drive growth as consumers appreciate the products during the economic recession
Eco-friendly packaging and ingredients increase across the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 18 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
….….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/