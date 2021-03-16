Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market Key Market Players Analysis | Aeropro (Slovakia), American Legend Aircraft (US), Autogyro (Germany), Cirrus Aircraft (US) Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM (Italy), Evektor-Aerotechnik (Czech Republic), Flight Design General Aviation (German)

The Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.49% rate during the forecast period. The reasons are increasing demand for recreational flights and deliveries of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and due to the demand for air taxi and urban air mobility.The ultralight aircraft segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as these aircraft are used for various air taxi services and chartered flights. However, rise in the demand for ultralight aircraft in urban air transport is driving the growth of ultralight aircraft market. There is a growing demand for passenger drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the ultralight and light aircraft market across the globe.

Key Market Players include Aeropro (Slovakia), American Legend Aircraft (US), Autogyro (Germany), Cirrus Aircraft (US) Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM (Italy), Evektor-Aerotechnik (Czech Republic), Flight Design General Aviation (German), P&M Aviation (UK), Pilatus (Switzerland), Piper Aircraft (US), Pipistrel (Slovenia), Quicksilver Aircraft (US), Textron (US), and Vulcan Air (Italy), among others.

