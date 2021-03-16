Global Home Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic encouraged greater consumer awareness of hygiene, disinfection and cleaning, which lead to increased consumption of home care products in Bulgaria in 2020, especially those related to surface cleaning and laundry care. More frequent laundry washing also increased the use of specialised products such as laundry bleach and laundry disinfectants. As a result of increased hygiene practices, the best performing categories in surface care included bleach and home disinfectants.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947960-home-care-in-bulgaria
Euromonitor International’s Home Care in Bulgaria market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-diagnostic-specialty-antibody-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-09
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-gums-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Home Care in Bulgaria
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 2 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Rising concerns about hygiene and price increases see laundry care record strong current value growth
Eco trends grow in popularity in 2020, as Bulgarians value responsible consumerism
Procter & Gamble Bulgaria leads with its well-established brands
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Players will need to offer value for money and innovative product development in a competitive field
Sustainability concerns will drive growth in refill stores in the future
Direct selling will benefit from ongoing economic uncertainty
CATEGORY DATA
Table 11 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2016-2020
….….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105