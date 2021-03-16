Global Home Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic encouraged greater consumer awareness of hygiene, disinfection and cleaning, which lead to increased consumption of home care products in Bulgaria in 2020, especially those related to surface cleaning and laundry care. More frequent laundry washing also increased the use of specialised products such as laundry bleach and laundry disinfectants. As a result of increased hygiene practices, the best performing categories in surface care included bleach and home disinfectants.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Home Care in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rising concerns about hygiene and price increases see laundry care record strong current value growth

Eco trends grow in popularity in 2020, as Bulgarians value responsible consumerism

Procter & Gamble Bulgaria leads with its well-established brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Players will need to offer value for money and innovative product development in a competitive field

Sustainability concerns will drive growth in refill stores in the future

Direct selling will benefit from ongoing economic uncertainty

