Global Dishwashing Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

COVID-19 lockdowns and the closures of foodservice outlets have a positive impact on dishwashing in 2020, as consumers have been staying at home more often and eating at home. However, growth is primarily supported by the significantly stronger category of hand dishwashing, as automatic dishwashers are still seen as an unnecessary and expensive indulgence by consumers in Uzbekistan. Therefore, whilst hand dishwashing continues to thrive, dishwashing tablets is seen to experience challenges in 20…
Euromonitor International’s Dishwashing in Uzbekistan market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Dishwashing in Uzbekistan
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Hand dishwashing continues to thrive, whilst automatic dishwashing face challenges from further reducer consumer spending power
Inclusive and regardless of COVID-19, the majority of traditional Uzbekistani homemakers continue to wash dishes by hand
Procter & Gamble maintains top place thanks to iconic Fairy brand
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Opposing trends set to emerge in 2021, with closer observation of consumer patterns required
Continued growth expected over the forecast period, for both modern and traditional variants
Automatic dishwashing to bounce back more strongly by 2025
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
….….Continued
