Global Dishwashing Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

COVID-19 lockdowns and foodservice closures, home seclusion and increased safety/hygiene concerns have and continue to prevent consumers from eating out, or eating on-the-go. Rather, there has been an increase in home-cooking and thus a higher need for more frequent dishwashing. As such, both value and volume sales see growth in 2020.

Euromonitor International's Dishwashing in Switzerland market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Dishwashing sees a boost due to higher uptick of home-cooking (more frequent dishwashing), with convenience remaining a strong driver

New product launches continue to focus on green dishwashing products to meet the growing eco-friendly trend

Private label Migros maintains lead, despite losing shares to the leading multinationals

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Home-cooking trend not expected to change over forecast period, thus the demand for dishwashing will remain high

Multifunctional and convenient products set to grow in selection and demand

Green and efficient dishwashing innovations set to drive value sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

….….Continued

