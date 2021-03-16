Global Dishwashing Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Dishwashing experienced a notable upturn in demand in 2020, with consumers spending longer periods of time in the home during the pandemic due to social distancing measures, resulting in cooking their own meals. The latter trend was further supported from September when foodservice outlets were not permitted to operate after 21.00hrs. Hand dishwashing continued to dominate value sales of the category due to the low penetration of dishwashers in the country, whilst offering affordability, resulti…

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashing in South Korea market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Dishwashing in South Korea

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Notable upturn in demand for dishwashing as consumers spend longer in the home due to pandemic

E-commerce continues to gain notable share in 2020 from modern grocery retailers

Fairly consolidated competitive landscape but leaders lose ground to smaller players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Greater return to normalisation in terms of consumer behaviour slows demand for dishwashing

Increasing popularity of domestic Sugar Bubble likely to encourage other local green brands to enter

E-commerce offers opportunity to smaller players to gain visibility

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

