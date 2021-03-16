Global Dishwashing Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Retail value sales growth trajectories for dishwashing products increased in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of households opted out of purchasing a dishwasher due to negative economic indicators such as lower disposable income and consumer confidence, but the possession rate of dishwashers continued to rise during the year. As a result, more consumers bought automatic dishwashing tablets and this category saw the most dynamic growth during the year, whereas hand dishwashing deterg…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947898-dishwashing-in-slovenia
Euromonitor International’s Dishwashing in Slovenia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-pipeline-integrity-management-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-09
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-compound-chocolate-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Dishwashing in Slovenia
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Automatic dishwashing tablets sales boosted as more consumers stay home
Ecological products suffer from consumers’ price consciousness in 2020
Leading players benefit from brand loyalty in increasingly saturated dishwashing and private label gains popularity due to affordability and consumer confidence in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slovenians likely to demand local ecological and sustainable products over the forecast period
Automatic dishwashing products set to see robust growth over the forecast period as consumer confidence increases
Manufacturers likely to innovate by focussing on convenience and the environment over the forecast period
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Household Possession of Dishwashers 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 2 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020
….….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bisouv.com/