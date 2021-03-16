Global Dishwashing Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The COVID-19 crisis resulted in increased time spent at home during Romania’s lockdown, which stimulated the consumption of dishwashing products. This was exacerbated by the widespread closure of horeca in the country, particularly in the early half of the year. As a result, dishwashing registered faster growth in value terms in 2020 than was seen previously across the review period, as average unit price increases also surged.

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashing in Romania market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Dishwashing in Romania

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased consumption and price hikes see volume and value growth in dishwashing in 2020

Automatic dishwashing sees outstanding value and volume growth in 2020

Procter & Gamble overtakes Henkel in 2020 to take the top spot in dishwashing

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising disposable incomes will drive growth in automatic dishwashing in the future

Product innovation will focus on environmental and wellness concerns

New product development will be a key factor in success

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Household Possession of Dishwashers 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

….….Continued

