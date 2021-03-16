Global Dishwashing Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

When Poles were restricted to the home realm in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions, many of them realised that dishwashers were in fact an essential appliance. In fact, more frequent home cooking for the entire family, including children, urged consumers to buy an appliance in 2020. The sales of dishwashers experienced high double-digit growth, surpassing the sales from the first half of 2019 by over half. As a result, the large growth in sales of dishwashers then triggered more demand for au…

Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Dishwashing in Poland

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales of automatic dishwashing boom under lockdown in 2020

Convenience of automatic dishwashing tablets drives sales

Dishwashing additives gaining ground

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growing penetration of dishwashers will drive sales in the forecast period

Attractive payment options will encourage sales of dishwashers and therefore automatic dishwashing tablets

More ecological products and natural ingredients set to appear

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Household Possession of Dishwashers 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

….….Continued

