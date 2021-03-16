Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Western Europe Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

With much-reduced impulse and on-the-go consumption occasions in 2020 due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns, closures and travel restrictions, impulse and unpackaged ice cream sales declined, resulting in a negative performance by the overall market in this year. Take-home ice cream recorded positive growth, however, as more consumption moved into the home environment. Ice cream and frozen desserts is then expected to see a swift return to positive growth rates from 2021.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1012342-ice-cream-and-frozen-desserts-in-western-europe

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Western Europe global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/photoelectric-profiler-global-market-status-and-trend-report-2015-2026-2021-03-06

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-almond-butter-market-report-2021-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots

………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105