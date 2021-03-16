Global Dishwashing Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The COVID-19 crisis resulted in increased time spent at home during Bulgaria’s lockdown, which stimulated consumption of dishwashing products. As a result, dishwashing registering faster growth in volume terms in 2020 than was seen previously across the review period, while average unit price increases resulted in strong current value growth.

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashing in Bulgaria market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Dishwashing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Dishwashing in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased consumption and price hikes see volume and value growth in dishwashing in 2020

Rise in automatic dishwashing habits and changes in eating habits drive growth in 2020

Henkel Bulgaria maintains its lead in 2020, as Ficosota Syntez plays catch up

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Cash-strapped consumers will prioritise value for money in the future

Automatic dishwashing will see growth as more consumers buy dishwashers

Hand dishwashing can benefit from value-added features

CATEGORY DATA

