Global Dishwashing Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Dishwashers will respond well in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 overall as current value sales grow notably. The main reason for this has been due to lockdown as consumers have been spending more time at home throughout 2020, thus preparing all three meals and generating more dishes to wash per day. Likewise, due to the closure of foodservice establishments, consumers have been unable to dine out, and have therefore had to prepare all their meals at home. Even as lockdown restrictions…
Euromonitor International’s Dishwashing in Bolivia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Dishwashing in Bolivia
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown generates more dishes to wash as consumers spend more time at home than usual
Players focus on better value for money to engage with consumers during the pandemic
Hand dishwashing remains the only significant area in 2020
RECOVERY AN OPPORTUNITIES
Easement of COVID-19 restrictions leads to slowed growth as consumers eat outside of the home more often
Unilever Andina plans to gain value shares in dishwashing with popular brand Surf
Innovations focus on hygiene and antibacterial qualities
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Household Possession of Dishwashers 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 2 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
….….Continued
