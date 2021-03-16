2021 Business Jets Market Analysis and 2026 Forecast Report By Whipsmartmi

The Business Jets Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 6.12% rate from 2021 to 2026. An increasing number of high net worth personnel and the introduction of new aircraft programs are expected to drive the growth of the market.The light aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Typically, light, mid-sized, large, and airliner are the four types of business jets available and the light segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the anticipated commercialization of air taxis, which will be used as business jets for inter and intra city travel.

The OEM segment is the total OEM market size for conventional and futuristic business jets. The OEM growth will due to introduction of new aircraft programs, and the commercialization of electric & hybrid business air vehicles. Cost of aftermarket, which includes Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) cost and parts replacement, is low when compared to the overall OEM market, hence OEM segment leads the business jets market during the forecast period.

The business jets industry has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019. This can be attributed to the presence of a large number of high-net-worth individuals coupled with the existence of major business jet manufacturers such as Textron (US), Bombardier (Canada), and Gulfstream (US), among others. Additionally, the availability of airports across North America enables ease in business travel across the region. Geographically, North America is the biggest region, by area, hence it is critical for business travelers to opt for the fastest mode of transport to save time, resulting in increasing demand for business jets.

Key market players operating in the business jet market include Bombardier (Canada), EmbraerÂ (Brazil), Textron, Inc. (US), Gulfstream (US), Airbus (Netherland), and Boeing (US), among others.

