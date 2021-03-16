Global Dishwashing Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on current value sales in 2020, with consumers eating more meals at home. Rising awareness of the wide variety of dishwashing products available has prompted consumer interest in products with value-added benefits, such as ingredients that carry a fragrance and are kind to skin. Value sales are expected to see continued growth over the forecast period. Manufacturers will promote more sophisticated products through advertising and in-store…

Euromonitor International’s Dishwashing in Azerbaijan market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Automatic Dishwashing, Hand Dishwashing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Dishwashing in Azerbaijan

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Switch to home-based lifestyles behind growth in 2020

Automatic dishwashing stays in demand despite economic difficulties

Local cuisine drives demand for hand dishwashing brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery from the pandemic to stabilise sales

International brands to continue to lead sales

Dishwashers to remain a popular dowry for brides

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Household Possession of Dishwashers 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

….….Continued

