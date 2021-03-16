Global Bleach Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis was the driving force behind the sudden strong growth in retail volume and current value sales in bleach in 2020. Bleach is viewed by consumers as a very aggressive disinfectant and cleaner, which is exactly what consumers were looking for in 2020 to ensure that, for instance, toilet areas were clean and hygienic. Therefore, hygiene was the driver of growth as the category arrested a long-term decline in retail volume sales. Bleach is normally used for cleaning…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947844-bleach-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Netherlands market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-viral-vector-and-plasmid-dna-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-09

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-salad-dressings-and-mayonnaise-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Bleach in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Bleach arrests sales decline as Coronavirus (COVID-19) increases demand for highly aggressive disinfectants and cleaners

Sales rebound as the urgent need to disinfect homes overrides some health reservations over bleach

Glorix benefits as consumers turn to familiar brands to offer a hygienic response to COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stockpiling and reduced threat of COVID-19 set to slow the performance of bleach in the forecast period

Bleach faces threat from shift back to alternative home care products and rising interest in natural solutions and sustainability

The COVID-19 experience may lead to the development of portable formats to allay hygiene fears outside the home

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Bleach: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105