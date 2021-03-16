Global Artificial Intelligence In Military Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR 13.92% During 2021-2026

The software segment of the artificial intelligence in military market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the software segment can be attributed to the significance of AI software in strengthening the IT framework to prevent incidents of security breach.

The learning & intelligence segment is expected to lead the artificial intelligence in military market. Governments of various countries, such as the US, India, China, Russia, and Germany, are increasingly investing in the field of artificial intelligence to develop highly-advanced AI systems for military applications.

Key market players include Lockheed Martin (US), Raytheon (US), IBM (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales Group (France), NVIDIA (US), Leidos (US), SAIC (US), Northrop Grumman (US), SparkCognition (US), Harris Corporation (US), General Dynamics (US), and Charles River Analytics (US).

Few Points from Table of Contents:

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Information Processing Leading to the Growth of Big Data Analytics

Improving Computing Power and Increasing Development of Chipsets Supporting Ai

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services By Militaries

Challenges

Absence of Standards and Protocols for the Use of AI in Military Applications

Protectionist Policies Leading to Limited Access to Military Platforms

Concerns Related to the Sensitive Nature of Military Data

Unreliability of AI Algorithms

Unavailability of Structured Data

Opportunities

Improving Operational Efficiency of Autonomous Systems

Increasing Adoption of AI to Improve Planning, Logistics, and Transportation

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, By Platform

Airborne

Fighter aircraft and helicopters

Transport and cargo aircraft

UAVs

Others

Land

Military fighting vehicles (MFVs)

UGVs

Air defense systems

Command and control systems

Others

Naval

Ships

Submarines

UMVs

Others

Space

Space launch vehicles

Satellites

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, By Application

Warfare Platform

Cyber Security

Logistics & Transportation

Target Recognition

Battlefield Healthcare

Simulation & Training

Threat Monitoring & Situational Awareness

Information Processing

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, By Offering

Hardware

Processors

Memory

network

Software

AI solutions

AI platforms

Services

Deployment and integration

Upgrade and maintenance

Software support

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, By Technology

Learning and intelligence

Modeling and simulation

Data mining

Natural language processing

Deep learning

Machine learning

Advanced computing

Quantum computing

Neuromorphic engineering

Supercomputing

AI systems

