Global Artificial Intelligence In Military Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR 13.92% During 2021-2026

The software segment of the artificial intelligence in military market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the software segment can be attributed to the significance of AI software in strengthening the IT framework to prevent incidents of security breach.
The learning & intelligence segment is expected to lead the artificial intelligence in military market. Governments of various countries, such as the US, India, China, Russia, and Germany, are increasingly investing in the field of artificial intelligence to develop highly-advanced AI systems for military applications.
Key market players include Lockheed Martin (US), Raytheon (US), IBM (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales Group (France), NVIDIA (US), Leidos (US), SAIC (US), Northrop Grumman (US), SparkCognition (US), Harris Corporation (US), General Dynamics (US), and Charles River Analytics (US).
Few Points from Table of Contents:
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Rising Demand for Information Processing Leading to the Growth of Big Data Analytics
- Improving Computing Power and Increasing Development of Chipsets Supporting Ai
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services By Militaries
- Challenges
- Absence of Standards and Protocols for the Use of AI in Military Applications
- Protectionist Policies Leading to Limited Access to Military Platforms
- Concerns Related to the Sensitive Nature of Military Data
- Unreliability of AI Algorithms
- Unavailability of Structured Data
- Opportunities
- Improving Operational Efficiency of Autonomous Systems
- Increasing Adoption of AI to Improve Planning, Logistics, and Transportation
- Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, By Platform
- Airborne
- Fighter aircraft and helicopters
- Transport and cargo aircraft
- UAVs
- Others
- Land
- Military fighting vehicles (MFVs)
- UGVs
- Air defense systems
- Command and control systems
- Others
- Naval
- Ships
- Submarines
- UMVs
- Others
- Space
- Space launch vehicles
- Satellites
- Others
- Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, By Application
- Warfare Platform
- Cyber Security
- Logistics & Transportation
- Target Recognition
- Battlefield Healthcare
- Simulation & Training
- Threat Monitoring & Situational Awareness
- Information Processing
- Others
- Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, By Offering
- Hardware
- Processors
- Memory
- network
- Software
- AI solutions
- AI platforms
- Services
- Deployment and integration
- Upgrade and maintenance
- Software support
- Others
- Artificial Intelligence in Military Market, By Technology
- Learning and intelligence
- Modeling and simulation
- Data mining
- Natural language processing
- Deep learning
- Machine learning
- Advanced computing
- Quantum computing
- Neuromorphic engineering
- Supercomputing
- AI systems
