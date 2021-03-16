Global Home Care in Iran Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Home care continued to witness significant growth of per capita consumption in 2016, thanks to a low base in many categories along with rapid changes in lifestyle and a significant increase in the urban population. There was a trend of upgrading from basic offerings to more sophisticated products in 2016, which contributed to value growth. Introduction and rapid expansion of new technologies such as dishwashing machines also initiated demand for new categories in the Iranian market, which encour…

Euromonitor International’s Home Care in Iran market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary

Low Base in Most Home Care Categories Remains the Main Growth Driver

Decline in Purchasing Power Due To Economic Stagnation Hampers Growth in 2016

Domestically Produced Products Dominate Sales

Rapid Expansion of Modern Grocery Channels Plays A Key Role in the Development of Home Care

Healthy Growth Is Predicted in the Forecast Period If Political/economic Situation Improves

Market Indicators

Table 1 Households 2011-2016

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2012-2016

