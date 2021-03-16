Global Bleach Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In Slovenia, the COVID-19 pandemic brought fear and consumers were careful to make households germ-free and as hygienically clean as possible. As bleach is known to be a product with very high efficacy, it was one of the products that remained in high demand throughout 2020. Bleach was in such high demand that it saw the highest retail sales value growth rate in the last decade as well as the home care category. Bleach reached a turning point and risked obsoletion over the review period with sal…
Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Slovenia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Bleach in Slovenia
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Bleach’s reputation for highly effective cleaning causes a spike in demand in 2020
Consumers concerned about the safety of bleach limiting the category’s development
Niche eco-friendly bleaches have growth potential and leading player ProLogistic doo owns two of the top three brands
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Bleach sales set to normalise and decrease over the forecast period
Growing competition from surface care products is expected over the forecast period
Environmentally friendly bleach could change the landscape over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Bleach: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
….….Continued
