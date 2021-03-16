Global Armored Vehicles Market Analysis on Trends, Strategies, Size, SWOT, Growth, Key Players And Opportunities

The Armored Vehicles Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.12% rate from 2021 to 2026. Growing demand for armored vehicles due to rise in the instances of cross-border conflicts and increasing incidences of asymmetric warfare across the globe. However, the absence of major OEMs of armored vehicles in the Middle East and Asia Pacific region and occurrence of mechanical, electrical, and other kinds of failure in armored vehicles are projected to hinder the growth of the market.

The combat vehicles segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) and Light Armored Vehicles (LAVs) across the globe is leading to the growth of the combat vehicles segment of the market.

The armaments segment is estimated to lead the armored vehicle market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand for remote weapon stations, Anti-tank Guided MissileÂ (ATGM) launchers, and other armaments across the globe.

The Asia Pacific armored vehicles market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the rising number of terrorist activities in this region and increasing spending of emerging economies on defense operations. Countries such as India and China have increased their defense budgets and are procuring advanced armored vehicles for their military operations.

Key Market Players include Oshkosh Corporation (US), UralVagonZavod (Russia), Ukroboronprom (Ukraine), General Dynamics Corporation (US), BAE Systems plc (UK), NORINCO (China), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), and Textron Inc. (US).

Key Questions

What are the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that affect the dynamics of the armored vehicles market, and what is the subsequent market analysis of the associated trends?

What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by leading players operating in the market?

What are the upcoming disrupters in this market that can be potential targets for partnerships/mergers?

Who are the top players operating in this market?

Which geographies can be the potential revenue-generating pockets for the market?

