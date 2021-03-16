Global Bleach Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Although it is a fragmented and competitive category, bleach saw outstanding volume and current value growth in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis. Bulgarians already value the disinfecting properties of bleach and use it regularly for bathroom cleaning and tile disinfection. Although it is an old-fashioned product category, in the new COVID-19 climate consumers returned to bleach as an efficient disinfection product that kills germs and viruses. Its low price coupled with widespread availability a…

Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Bulgaria market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Bleach in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Bulgarians value bleach as a low-priced and efficient disinfectant in 2020

Local brands perform well in 2020 due to their low prices and widespread availability

Ace maintains its long-standing lead in a fragmented arena

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bleach has limited opportunities for growth as more gentle home care products become available

Domestic players will retain popularity in bleach thanks to good reputations and affordable prices

Consumers will opt for scented bleach over classic varieties

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Bleach: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….….Continued

