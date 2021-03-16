Automotive Intercooler Market Size, Share, Price and Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Intercooler Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global automotive intercooler market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. An automotive intercooler stands for a heat exchanger that cools the air entering the carburetor or fuel injection system. It is an air-to-air or air-to-water cooler for supercharged and turbocharged internal combustion engines to extract extra heat from the compressed air. An automotive intercooler helps in enhancing the induction system efficiency, improving combustion and reliability of the engine, maximizing fuel efficiency, and reducing the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The expanding automotive industry is primarily driving the market for automotive intercoolers. Additionally, the growing demand for sports cars incorporating turbocharged engines for high speed is also strengthening the market growth. Turbochargers help in downsizing the engine along with improving its output and performance. Moreover, rising environmental concerns have compelled several governments to implement stringent policies to reduce carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions from vehicles. Furthermore, the increasing investments in extensive R&D projects to introduce innovative products with improved functionality are further catalyzing the market for automotive intercoolers. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global automotive intercooler market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Breakup by Type:

Air to Air Intercooler

Water to Air Intercooler

Market Breakup by Design Type:

Front Mounted Intercooler

Top Mounted Intercooler

Side Mounted Intercooler

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

Market Breakup by Engine Type:

Supercharged Engine

Turbocharged Engine

Market Breakup by Distribution:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Bell Intercoolers

Forge Motorsport Inc.

Garrett Motion Inc.

Kale Oto Radyator

Mishimoto

Modine Manufacturing

Pro-Alloy (Holdings) Limited

PWR Holdings Limited

Treadstone Performance Engineer

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

