Global Bleach Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Prior to the pandemic, bleach was a popular product used by many Bolivian households as a surface cleaner due to its high level of disinfection alongside convenient prices, especially amongst low-income consumers. In response to the pandemic, bleach will perform exceptionally well in 2020 overall, as current value sales rocket. Due to the anxieties surrounding the virus, hygiene has become more important in 2020, with many consumers wanting to ensure their homes are as clean as possible, in orde…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947832-bleach-in-bolivia

Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Bolivia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-lng-as-a-bunker-fuel-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cakes-frosting-icing-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Bleach in Bolivia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Bleach sees surging current value sales due to hygiene concerns and economising trend

The collapse of the customs office leads unit prices to surge

Counterfeit trade comes to a halt due to border closures, thus boosting the performance of bleach further

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Normalisation, ongoing supply chain issues and illicit trade pose a threat to bleach at the beginning of the forecast period

Bleach records higher per-capita consumption compared to 2019

New product development focus on size and fragrance

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Bleach: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105