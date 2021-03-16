Global Air Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Air care consists only of spray/aerosol air fresheners and car air fresheners in Uzbekistan, with spray/aerosol air fresheners being the largest category. The impacts of COVID-19 in 2020, being weakened consumer spending power and fewer travel occasions in a car, have therefore restricted sales to a degree. Overall, air care is not perceived as an essential product by the majority of households in Uzbekistan, especially in rural areas, thus it is an easy category to switch out of altogether. Als…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947803-air-care-in-uzbekistan

Euromonitor International’s Air Care in Uzbekistan market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-organic-solar-cells-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-optical-distribution-frame-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Air Care in Uzbekistan

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Weakened consumer spending power and fewer car travel occasions lead to slower sales in air care

Main drivers for sales in air care continue, despite slight sales slump seen in 2020

Russian player Kolberg Group maintains its top place thanks to price-to-quality ration of its Symphony brand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales set to recover over the forecast period to almost reach 2018-2019 highs in 2025

Spray/aerosol air fresheners continue to be the only significant options, with no innovation in other variants expected

Car air fresheners set to continue to show the most dynamic performance over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Air Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Air Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105