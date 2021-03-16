Global Air Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Coronavirus (COVID-19) supported much faster retail volume and current value growth in air care in 2020, compared with the previous years of the review period. As the lockdown, and home seclusion, in general, saw consumers spend long hours in the home, there was a greater need to maintain a fresh and clean ambience in households. Consumers working and studying from home exacerbated this demand, as a pleasant home environment is beneficial for such tasks. Thus, an improvement in growth was regist…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947801-air-care-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s Air Care in Netherlands market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-plastic-wound-retractors-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-service-equipment-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Air Care in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Air care sees a strong upturn in growth in 2020 as lockdown spikes the demand for products to maintain a fresh and pleasant home environment

Spring 2020 lockdown boosts the demand for air care outside of traditional peak periods

Bolsius steals a march with a new sustainable range of candle and liquid air fresheners

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The slow return to normality and heightened interest in a fresh and pleasant ambience are set to sustain positive, if slower, growth

The association of air fresheners with pollutants is predicted to limit growth potential

The emergence of Unilever and Bolsius adds dynamism to air care and offers encouragement for potential new entrants

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Air Care by Fragrance: Value Ranking 2018-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Air Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Air Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105