Global Screw Fasteners Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

A screw is a type of fastener, typically made of metal, and characterized by a helical ridge, known as a male thread (external thread) or just thread. A screw is an inclined plane wrapped around a nail. Some screw threads are designed to mate with a complementary thread, known as a female thread (internal thread), often in the form of a nut or an object that has the internal thread formed into it. Other screw threads are designed to cut a helical groove in a softer material as the screw is inserted. A screw will usually have a head on one end that contains a specially formed shape that allows it to be turned, or driven, with a tool.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Screw Fasteners in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Screw Fasteners Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Screw Fasteners Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
South Korea Screw Fasteners Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Screw Fasteners Market 2019 (%)
The global Screw Fasteners market was valued at 48940 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 55430 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. While the Screw Fasteners market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Screw Fasteners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Screw Fasteners production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Screw Fasteners Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
South Korea Screw Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
External Thread Fasteners
Internal Threaded Fasteners
South Korea Screw Fasteners Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
South Korea Screw Fasteners Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive
Machinery
Construction
MRO
Other
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Screw Fasteners Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Screw Fasteners Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Screw Fasteners Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total South Korea Screw Fasteners Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Fastenal
KAMAX
Acument Global Technologies
Dokka Fasteners
Arconic (Alcoa)
Gem-Year
Infasco
Marmon
Stanley Black & Decker
Nucor Fastener
CISER
LISI Group
Sundram Fasteners
TR Fastenings
Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing
Cooper & Turner
Ganter
XINXING FASTENERS
ATF
Oglaend System
Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd.
Penn Engineering
Table of Contents
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Screw Fasteners Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Screw Fasteners Market Overview
….continued
