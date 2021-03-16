Global Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) Nederlands BV in Apparel and Footwear (Netherlands) Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) Nederlands BV’s strategy is to maintain its leading position in apparel and footwear in the Netherlands by offering the highest quality and most forward-looking fast-fashion items at reasonable prices and by further expanding its outlet network. In order to realise this strategy, H&M plans to expand the product range of its recently launched H&M sports brand and to extend the range of footwear on offer in its H&M stores and online web shops. The retailer is also seeking to…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1012290-hennes-mauritz-h-m-nederlands-bv-in-apparel-and-footwear-netherlands

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/four-wheel-positioning-instrument-global-market-status-and-trend-report-2015-2026-2021-03-06

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-industrial-furnace-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) Nederlands BV: Key Facts

Summary 2 Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) Nederlands BV: Operational Indicators

Retail Operations

Summary 3 Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) Nederlands BV: Retail Operational Indicators

Internet Strategy

Chart 1 Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) Nederlands BV: H&M in Zoetermeer

Competitive Positioning

Summary 4 Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) Nederlands BV: Competitive Position 2016

………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105