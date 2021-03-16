Global Air Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

With more time spent at home during 2020, due to COVID-19, consumers invested more time and money in creating a nice and cosy atmosphere – including pleasant scents to promote freshness, cleanliness (a clean feel) and wellbeing. This has benefitted air fresheners to varying degrees across different sub-categories, with candle air fresheners, decorative air fresheners and liquid air fresheners growing in demand. Car air fresheners, however, sees the steepest decline in sales in 2020, due to lower…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947799-air-care-in-switzerland

Euromonitor International’s Air Care in Switzerland market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/switched-reluctance-motors-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-09

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-frozen-pizza-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Air Care in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Air care sees small boost due to consumers spending more time at home during 2020

Candle air fresheners continue to grow in popularity, with consumers selecting the most natural and eco-friendly products

Multinationals top the list in air care due to varied portfolios of air care products, with private label pushed down to third place

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Declines expected as consumers return to away-from-home activities, tempered by ongoing demand for clean and fresh-scented homes

Developments expected in most popular areas of consumer demand, including free-from and natural variants

Modern and convenient products designed to complement home décor expected to see a surge in demand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Air Care by Fragrance: Value Ranking 2018-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Air Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Air Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105