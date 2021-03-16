Global Air Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Air care experienced an upturn in demand in 2020, with many consumers staying at home for longer periods of time during the pandemic, including remote working. They therefore looked to their homes as places of safety and calm as part of the increasingly popular “Querencia” trend. Air care such as candle air fresheners and slow release liquid air fresheners such as reed diffusers, therefore enabled them to create relaxing environments in which to retreat from the anxiety and stress of the pandemi…
Euromonitor International’s Air Care in South Korea market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Air Care in South Korea
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Desire amongst consumers to create comforting and calm living environment during pandemic results in upturn in demand for air care
E-commerce gains ground due to home delivery and competitive prices
Leading air care players maintain solid positions but smaller players gain ground in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Steady demand for air care over the forecast period as consumers continue to invest in their living environment
Creating a pleasant ambiance in the home will support further demand for candle and liquid air fresheners
Sensory experience in terms of choosing air care will support ongoing demand through physical retailers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Air Care by Fragrance: Value Ranking 2018-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Air Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Air Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
….….Continued
