Global Air Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Home seclusion reinforced Slovenians consumers’ desire to create a cosy atmosphere in the home as the opportunity for social activities and travelling was reduced in 2020. This positively contributed to category sales in 2020 and air care saw healthy retail value growth during the year. Convenience is increasingly important within home care in Slovenia, as demonstrated by the popularity of electric air fresheners, which continued to drive value and volume growth in 2020. Candle air fresheners is…

Euromonitor International’s Air Care in Slovenia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Air Care in Slovenia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Air care sees favourable sales in 2020, especially formats that offer convenience, but car air fresheners continue to decline in demand

Green air care products popular with consumers unaffected by the recession in 2020

Orbico takes over lead from Reckitt Benckiser in air care and private label continues to grow in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Air care expected to see slower growth compared to recent years

Consumers are increasingly interested in creating a healthy home environment which can harm or help the category over the forecast period

Growth of air care set to be boosted by manufacturers’ ability to innovate convenience and health

