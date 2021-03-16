Global Air Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Although home seclusion contributed to positive retail value sales in 2020, the economic downturn as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a deceleration of sales in air care. Electric air fresheners and liquid air fresheners were the fastest-growing categories in air care. Electric air fresheners are particularly popular as consumers appreciate the convenience of having air fresheners that regularly release scent. Conversely, car air fresheners’ retail value sales were negatively i…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947796-air-care-in-slovakia

Euromonitor International’s Air Care in Slovakia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-public-video-analytics-global-rental-property-management-software-market-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-radome-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Air Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Air Care in Slovakia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic downturn results in slower sales growth in 2020

Private label gains importance due to price consciousness in 2020

SC Johnson remains dominant but private label products become more relevant in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Consumers likely to perceive air care as non-essential over the forecast period

Less travelling by car expected to slow demand for car air fresheners

dm-Drogerie Markt set to lead new product development over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Air Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Air Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105