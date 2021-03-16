Global Air Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In 2020, price-sensitivity impacted consumers purchasing decisions, with many consumers out of work or working from home. This meant that an increasing number of consumers worked to specific budgets and prioritised home care items aligned with the growing demand for sanitation and hygiene. While this boosted growth for surface care, bleach and laundry care, this stifled growth for air care products, which were not deemed to be essential during the crisis. While value growth remained positive at…

Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

