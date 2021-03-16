Online Clothing Rental Market Size, Share, Price and Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Online Clothing Rental Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global online clothing rental market size reached a value of US$ 1.26 billion in 2019. Online clothing rental services allow customers to rent particular pieces of clothing, such as designer apparel, shoes, and accessories, at affordable prices for a fixed period of duration. They offer a wide variety of items in various shapes, sizes, colors, brands, and designs. These portals are user-friendly and don’t require the involvement of a third party, thereby making the process of renting clothes quicker and easier. Consequently, they are extensively used by individuals and professionals for participating in events such as wedding parties, corporate parties, photoshoots, theme parties, and film making.

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for online clothing rental services due to rapid urbanization and the escalating fashion consciousness about the latest fashion trends among the masses. This is further being supported by the significant expansion of the online retail sector. Along with this, the rising number of smartphone users, coupled with the proliferation of high-speed internet connectivity, has enabled consumers to increasingly opt for online platforms for shopping apparel, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding reusable apparel and its positive effects on the environment has created a significant demand for sustainable clothing options, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Retailers are now exploring various sustainability approaches, such as reusing pre-owned apparel, minimizing plastic packaging, using environmentally friendly material and effectively using resources, for ensuring minimal wastage, which is gaining widespread prominence among the masses. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.08 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% during 2020-2025.

Breakup by Clothing Styles:

Western Wear

Ethnic Wear

Others

Breakup by End User:

Women

Men

Kids

Market Breakup by Price Range:

Low

Mid

Premium

Market Breakup by End Use Sector:

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Market Breakup by Business Model:

Peer-to-Peer Model

Standalone Model

Hybrid Model

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Clothing Rental

Dress & Go

Rent it Bae

Glam Corner Pty Ltd

Gwynnie Bee

Le Tote

Rent The Runway Inc.

StyleLend

