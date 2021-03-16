Pico Projectors Market Size, Share, Price and Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pico Projectors Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global Pico projectors market was grew at CAGR of 15% during the period 2014-2019. A pico projector is a small handheld device that is designed to project content from a smartphone, camera, tablet or a notebook onto a flat surface. Also known as a pocket, handheld or mobile projector, it is very compact as compared to the conventional projectors, which are bulky and inconvenient to carry from place to another. Nowadays, pico projectors are highly preferred due to their ease of mobility, low energy consumption and better resolution.

Constantly evolving technology is expected to transform the global pico projector market. For instance, manufacturers are developing pico projectors that can produce 3D motion pictures or images with high resolution to enable users to watch movies or games in glass-free devices. This technology is also used in the defense and aerospace industry to assist the armed forces with 3D projections of bunker locations, plot charts of the sea or land-based enemy, and enemy deployments. Moreover, the rapid advancements in display panels, such as 4K and 8K technology, have led to the rising adoption of Digital Light Processing (DLP) in the automotive sector, which in turn is boosting the growth of the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit strong growth in the next five years 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Technology:

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Laser Beam Steering

Holographic Laser Projection

Liquid Crystal on Silicon

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Embedded

Non-Embedded

Market Breakup by Component:

Light Source

Illumination System

Projector Lens

Others

Market Breakup by Specification:

Brightness 0-50 Lumens 50-100 Lumens 100-150 Lumens >150 Lumens

Power Source In-Built Battery Non-Battery



Market Breakup by Compatibility:

Laptop/Desktop

Smartphones

Digital Camera

Portable Media Players

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Business & Education

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Lenovo Group Limited

Aaxa Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments

Acer Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Microvision Inc.

Sony Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

RIF6 LLC

Celluon Inc.

Cremotech Co Ltd.

Global Aiptek Corporation

Miroir USA

Optoma Technology Corporation

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

