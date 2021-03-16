Global Toilet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Toilet care registered a strong leap in retail volume and current value growth terms over 2020. This performance was underpinned by the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The pandemic increased awareness of the importance of hygiene and sanitisation, including clean and hygienic toilet areas, as consumers tried to minimise the risk of infection. The spring 2020 lockdown resulted in home seclusion, with consumers working from home, school children and students distance learning and foodservice a…
Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Toilet Care in the Netherlands
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home seclusion increases the at-home use of toilets and necessitates more frequent cleaning routines
The convenience of specialist products continues to win over consumers
Bolton and Unilever benefit as consumers look for familiar brand names, although heightened demand also creates space for smaller brands
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Higher hygiene awareness increases the appeal of specialist toilet care products
Stabilisation is expected in the short term as consumers return to normal daily activities and exhaust existing stock
Manufacturers set to focus on hygiene positioning and added-value attributes to gain sales
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….….Continued
