Global Toilet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Toilet care benefits from consumers spending more time at home during COVID-19 lockdowns and working from home in 2020. This has ultimately led to people spending more time in the bathroom and, combined with higher standards of cleaning and home sanitation overall, more frequent cleaning of the toilet. As result, toilet care records both value and volume growth.

Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in Switzerland market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Toilet Care in Switzerland

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Toilet liquids/foam sees exceptional growth, thanks to offering convenience with high levels of cleaning for the least effort

Migros wins again, proving the power of private label brands in home care overall

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gradual declines expected as consumer return to work and life outside the home, somewhat supported by higher standards of home hygiene

ITBs and rim blocks expected to lead the way in popularity and developments

Green solutions in toilet care expected to remain niche and minimal

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

….….Continued

