Global Toilet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Despite increasing awareness of the need to follow stricter cleaning regimes in the home during the pandemic, demand for toilet care experienced stable demand, rather than a notable upturn in volume sales experienced by other home care categories linked to hygiene. This could be linked to the more impressive performances of indirect competitors such as bleach during the year, in addition to the maturity of the largest category in-cistern devices. However, a number of toilet care products did exp…

Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in South Korea market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Toilet Care in South Korea

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Stable but undynamic growth for toilet care, despite heightened hygiene awareness

Impressive performance for toilet cleaning systems, quickly gaining in popularity since its entry mid-review period

Henkel Home Care retains convincing leadership but smaller players gain ground

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rim blocks and toilet cleaning systems to continue as strongest performers

E-commerce has potential for further share gain following notable growth during pandemic

Scent development and innovative toilet care solutions likely to attract consumers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

….….Continued

