Skin Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

In Kazakhstan, skin care culture remains relatively undeveloped, with many consumers believing that they only need bar soap and ordinary moisturising cream. The majority of Kazakhs tend to minimise the amount of skin care products they use due to limited awareness and education, as well as high price sensitiveness. However, with the area still developing from a low base, skin care products continue to develop gradually.
Euromonitor International’s Skin Care in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care, Skin Care Sets/Kits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Still Weak Skin Care Culture in Kazakhstan
Facial Masks Posts Strong Growth
Ageing Population Fuelling Anti-agers Sales
Competitive Landscape
Intense Competition Among Manufacturers
Skin Care Attracting Attention of Companies
Introduction of New Skin Cleaning Devices
Category Data
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
..…continued.
